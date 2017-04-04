ODU spring football game plan

Every year, ODU football rolls out the new model during 15 practices in the spring.

We take a closer look at the differences between this year and last. The top two things are replacing David Washington at quarterback and Zach Pascal at wide receiver. There is a high level of confidence in the next man up strategy.

The Monarchs played in and won their first ever bowl game in 2016. The next step would be to win the Conference USA championship game and get back to "bowling" again in 2017.

The spring football game is set for Saturday April 15.

