ODU throttles Miners 82-33

(Photo: Smith, Brian)

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (21-5, 12-2 C-USA) held UTEP (8-18, 3-11 C-USA) to 33 points, which is an ODU Division I school record, in an 82-33 victory on Saturday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in front of 6,902 fans on Alumni Night. The Miners never had a lead on Saturday.

In the last two games, the Monarchs have scored 182 total points for a 91-point per game average and won by an average of 43.5 points. ODU has won five in a row, nine of its last 10 and 16 of its last 18 contests. Over the past four games, Ahmad Caver has dished out 34 assists and has only converted one turnover.

Randy Haynes paced the Monarchs with 24 points, six assists, rebounds and two steals. Ahmad Caver scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds, distributed seven assists (zero turnovers) and had three steals. Marquis Godwin finished with 11 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes of work. Trey Porter recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

For the game, ODU held advantages for assists (22-7), points off turnovers (20-5), fast break points (14-2), turnovers (6-17), rebounds (43-32) and steals (10-3). The Monarchs connected on 50.0% (32-64) of its field goal attempts, while holding the Miners to 27.5% (14-51) shooting from the floor and 10.5% (2-19) shooting from three-point range.

“Obviously a lot of things went right for us tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I thought we did a lot of good things, especially how we came out of the gates. We had a lot of different guys contribute. I am very, very pleased, but we still have a lot to address.”

ODU held the Miners to 14 first half points, 27.3% (6-22) shooting from the floor and 14.3% (1-7) shooting from deep. The Monarchs led 32-14 at the half, behind a half-high 13 points from Randy Haynes.

