ODU women cruise past SC State

NORFOLK, Va. -- Behind a +24 rebound margin and dominating defense, the Old Dominion women's basketball team defeated South Carolina State, 52-35, on Saturday afternoon at the Ted Constant Center.

Old Dominion (2-11) held SC State (5-7) to just 26 percent shooting, as the 35 points were the lowest point total ODU has allowed since 2014, when the Monarchs held Presbyterian to 26. "It's exciting that we ended 2017 on a good note," said head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. "I challenged our team with some things and in some areas that we need to get better at. And they bought in today."

Taylor Edwards and Odegua Oigbokie both finished with double-doubles to lead ODU. Edwards scored 10 points and hauled in 15 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards, for her first career double-double, while Oigbokie posted 13 points and 13 rebounds. Overall, ODU outrebounded SC State, 52-28, and had 24 offensive rebounds as a team. "I just wanted to work hard for my team," said Edwards. "Coach is always telling me to rebound, so that's just what I do."

The Monarchs utilized runs of 13-0 and 8-0 to end the first and second quarters, respectively, to build a 28-16 lead at the half. Following an even third quarter, ODU sealed the victory with a strong fourth, in which the Monarch defense held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for a six-minute stretch.

Victoria Morris also finished in double figures for ODU with 13 points, while Ashley Jackson finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. "For us, it's just focusing on getting better," said McCray. "Just continuing to focus on the things that we can control. Our effort, how we treat people and how hard we play."

© 2017 WVEC-TV