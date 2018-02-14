ODU women stage huge comeback

(Photo: Rick Voight, ODU Athletics)

NORFOLK, Va. -- Behind a career-high 22 points from MaKayla Timmons, the Old Dominion women's basketball team overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat Florida Atlantic, 59-54, on Wednesday evening at the Ted Constant Center.

With the win, the Monarchs (7-19, 5-7 C-USA) extended their home winning streak to four games and are now 5-3 in their last eight games.

"I thought we grew up tonight," said head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. "Being down big and finding a way to win. We made some adjustments and went with a smaller lineup. We feel like we had an advantage with that."

Florida Atlantic (10-12, 4-7 C-USA) outscored ODU, 17-8, in the opening quarter and pushed its lead to as much as 16 in the second quarter.

However, the Monarchs closed the first half on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 31-23 at the break.

In the second half, the Monarchs outscored the Owls, 36-23, and held FAU to just 33 percent shooting from the field and 0-for-11 from three in the final two quarters.

ODU entered the fourth trailing 40-39, but shot 58 percent in the final quarter and used an 8-0 run in the final three minutes to seal the victory.

"Getting these wins is giving us a lot of confidence," said Timmons.

Kelly Loftus scored 12 points for ODU and has now hit a combined 10 three-pointers in the last two games. Odegua Oigbokie also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Taylor Edwards, who made her third straight start at point guard, contributed on both sides of the ball, finishing with eights points, 12 rebounds, five assists and eight steals.

"I'm really excited about where we are right now and the confidence that we are playing with," said McCray. "We are a resilient group. I just feel like this is our time

© 2018 WVEC-TV