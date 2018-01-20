ODU women win 2nd straight

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion women's basketball team won its second consecutive game on Saturday evening, defeating UTSA, 69-63, on Alumni Night at the Ted Constant Center. The victory also served as revenge for Old Dominion (4-16, 2-4 C-USA), who fell to UTSA (3-15, 1-5 C-USA) just last week in San Antonio. "We're learning from our experiences," said head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. "Making plays, getting stops, hitting free throws. I'm just really proud of our team."

Taylor Edwards led ODU with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The sophomore guard also hauled in 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. "They couldn't guard her tonight," said McCray of Edwards. "They couldn't guard her off the bounce and they ran multiple defenders at her."

The Monarchs led by eight entering the fourth quarter, but UTSA tied the game at 46-46 with an early fourth-quarter run. However, ODU responded, using a quick 5-0 burst capped off by a MaKayla Timmons' three to take a two-score advantage with under seven to play. Down the stretch, the Monarchs then went 9-for-9 at the free throw line to ice the victory. Timmons ended the game with 16 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line. "We've been building confidence even with the losses," said Timmons. "Coach said it's the time of harvest and this is our time."

Victoria Morris added 12 points and Ashley Jackson also finished in double figures with 11. Overall, ODU shot 49 percent as a team in the final three quarters. ODU also held a +2 margin on the boards, marking the sixth time in the last eight games that the Monarchs have outrebounded their opponent. The rebound margin alllowed ODU to outscore UTSA, 36-20, in the paint. "We've learned how to win in the last two games," said McCray. " And that's what is really important."

© 2018 WVEC-TV