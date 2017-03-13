(Photo: ODU Athletics)

Jack Dechow made this look easy when he was a freshman. A standout wrestler for ODU, Dechow earned All-American status when he finished fourth at the NCAA wrestling championships.

He returned to the championships in both his sophomore and junior seasons but didn't finish in the top 8. Dechow is headed back to this year's NCAA's in St. Louis and he has never been better.

Wrestling in the 184 pound weight class, he has a 28-3 record this season and hasn't lost since December. He won his weight class in the recent MAC conference tournament.

Dechow goes into this year's tournament as the #8 seed. ODU head coach Steve Martin says the competition in the 184 weight class is as good as any weight class in recent memory. There are 9 returning All-Americans, four championship finalists and 2 national champions from last season.

© 2017 WVEC-TV