ODU's big and tall department: Trey Porter

The best way to describe Trey Porter on the basketball court? We'll leave that up to teammate Brandan Stith, "Trey's the big dude. He's the enforcer."

Off the court, Porter just fits in. As he tells it, "we have some funny people on the team. Everybody jokes a lot. I'll pitch in something every once in awhile just to stay relevant."

Porter went to Potomac High School in Virginia. He shared state player of the year honors with his high school and how college teammate Randy Haynes.

After starting out at George Mason, Porter transferred to ODU and now plays a major role for the Monarchs. Not only is he the "enforcer," but he averages 13 points and 6 rebounds a game.

