ODU's Duhart out for season with injury

NORFOLK, Va.- As if the ODU Monarchs don't have enough on their collective plate as they play host to North Carolina out of the ACC on Saturday. Today the Monarchs announcing that senior wide receiver, Jonathan Duhart is out for the season with a broken foot. "It's tough when you lose somebody like Jonathan Duhart", says head coach, Bobby Wilder. "You can't replace him".

Duhart was the leading pass catcher for Old Dominion coming into this season. The 6-3, 220-pounder, who was also an All-Conference USA preseason pick, had 2 catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in the 17-7 win against Massachusetts over the weekend. The Monarchs will be seeking a medical redshirt for him.

© 2017 WVEC-TV