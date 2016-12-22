ODU's Talley returns; Monarchs win over Bison

NORFOLK, Va. – Zoran Talley poured in a career-high 18 points, while Ahmad Caver dished out a career high nine assists to lead the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) over Howard (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) by a 65-46 score on Thursday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. ODU led for 39:12 of the possible 40 minutes (game was tied for 48-seconds), which marks the second consecutive game that the Monarchs have never trailed. It was Talley's first game back after being out for a 5-game 3 week suspension for violating team rules. The redshirt sophomore had 14 second half points in the win over the Bison.

Old Dominion outscored the Bison 36-22 in the second half to pull away and claim the 19-point win, which marks the largest victory for the Monarchs this season. Also in double-figures for ODU was Brandan Stith who went for 12 points (6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of work. Caver also chipped in eight points and only had one turnover to go along with his nine assists. Jordan Baker also scored eight points to compliment four assists. Trey Porter scored seven points and added three rebounds, while Denzell Taylor scored five points, had six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.

“I thought our effort was good and we had plenty of energy tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “Howard did a nice job making sure there was not much rhythm in this game. We couldn’t get much separation until the end, but we continued to make them work for everything and grind it out. Eventually, we found their soft spot by getting the ball to the high-post and that ended up being key.”

For the game, Old Dominion held advantages for points in the paint (41-14), bench points (30-2), rebounds (38-24), offensive rebounds (18-7) and second chance points (17-8). ODU shot 80.0% (12-15) from the free-throw line for the contest.

A Trey Porter dunk gave ODU a 10-3 advantage at the first media timeout (15:11), as four different Monarchs already entered the scoring column. The Bison tied the contest at 20-20, with 3:21 left in the first half.

Old Dominion held a 29-24 lead at halftime, led by Brandan Stith’s 10 points, half-high six rebounds and half-high three assists. For the first half, ODU held advantages in points in the paint (16-6), rebounds (19-11), bench points (9-2) and second chance points (10-4).

Five straight points by Ahmad Caver stretched ODU’s advantage to 39-31 at the 15-minute mark of the second half, before claiming a 61-42 lead at the final media timeout of the contest (3:32). Both teams would score four more points the rest of the way, resulting in Old Dominion’s 65-46 victory on Thursday night in Norfolk.

Charles Williams scored a game-high 19 points to lead Howard.