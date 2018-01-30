ODU's Wilder thrilled for Eagles Lovato in Super Bowl

Don't be surprised if some Old Dominion fans and alumni might be cheering a little more for the Eagles than the Patriots come this Sunday. It's with good reason, because one their own will be playing in Super Bowl LII. Rick Lovato is a long snapper for Philadelphia and was a Monarch from 2011-2014. He was teammates with quarterback, Taylor Heinicke. Lovato will become the first ODU player in a Super Bowl and no is prouder than his former coach, Bobby Wilder.
