ODU's Wilder thrilled for Eagles Lovato in Super Bowl

Jan 21, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) celebrates on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

Don't be surprised if some Old Dominion fans and alumni might be cheering a little more for the Eagles than the Patriots come this Sunday. It's with good reason, because one their own will be playing in Super Bowl LII. Rick Lovato is a long snapper for Philadelphia and was a Monarch from 2011-2014. He was teammates with quarterback, Taylor Heinicke. Lovato will become the first ODU player in a Super Bowl and no is prouder than his former coach, Bobby Wilder.

