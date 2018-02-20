From left to right: Figure skater Mirai Nagaus, the U.S. men's hockey team, skier Lindsey Vonn. (Photo: Getty Images)

Day 11 of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games kicks off with curling and biathlon in the morning. But don't miss these events later on today...

Women’s figure skating begins with short program

8pm ET / 5pm PT | Watch on NBC

The women’s short program will be the beginning of the end for the figure skating competition in PyeongChang. Triple Axel Olympic star Mirai Nagasu from Team USA will be back on the ice along with teammates Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen.

Many of the athletes already have medals from this year's Olympics in earlier events, including Tennell and Nagasu.

USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 12, 2018. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova, both on the Olympic Athletes of Russia team, who are locked in a particularly tight battle and both aiming for the gold medal.

Men's snowboarding big air begins with qualifiers

8:00 pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The men's portion of this new Olympic sport starts tonight with the qualifying heats. Familiar names from the men's snowboarding halfpipe will be returning to compete, including Mark McMorris and Max Parrot from Canada. Halfpipe gold medalist Red Gerard of Team USA will also be competing.

Lindsey Vonn goes for gold in women's skiing downhill

9 pm ET / 6pm PT on NBC

Lindsey Vonn will be looking for redemption in the much-anticipated downhill event. Vonn clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s training, then finished third on Sunday and fourth on Monday. Vonn won the gold medal in downhill in 2010 at Vancouver. If she wins a medal in PyeongChang, she'll be the oldest woman in Alpine skiing history to climb an Olympic podium.

American skier Lindsey Vonn during a training run ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin participated in all three downhill training sessions but decided not to join Vonn in the downhill final. Instead, she’s preparing herself for the combined event scheduled for Wednesday.

Men's hockey team competes in quarterfinals

10pm ET / 7pm on CNBC

U.S. men’s hockey will be facing off against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals after beating Slovakia 5-1.

Ryan Donato, son of 1992 U.S. Olympic hockey player Ted Donato, has been on fire this Olympics scoring Team USA’s first and last goal in the last game.

The winner of this game will likely face the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who still need to play against the winner of Slovenia vs. Norway.

Fletcher brothers compete in Nordic Combined

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Germany is the one to beat in this competition, as they won all four available gold medals at last year's World Championships. Bryan and Taylor Fletcher are competing with Team USA. Their road to PyeongChang hasn't been easy. As a child, Bryan battled leukemia.

Team USA plays against Switzerland in round-robin curling

5pm ET / 2pm PT on CNBC

The U.S. men’s curling team is still hanging on after a winning shot from Minnesota native John Shuster, who clinched the win for Team USA against Canada.

John Shuster of the United States reacts during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 3 held at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Image)

The team currently sits at 3-4, which puts them in seventh place of the round-robin standings. They’ll face off against Switzerland with two games remaining. The teams with the four best records will play in the semifinal round.

Team USA claimed victory over South Korea, Denmark and Canada, and lost against Italy, Sweden, Japan and Norway.

Elana Myers Taylor wants to upgrade her silver to gold in bobsled

8:00pm ET | 5pm PT | Watch on NBC

Women's bobsled's first runs begins tonight. Team USA's Elana Myers Taylor won the silver medal in Sochi, and is looking to upgrade to the gold in PyeongChang. Catch the event at primetime on NBC or at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT on NBCSN.

