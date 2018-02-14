2018 Winter Olympics: 16 people injured in Wednesday's winds

Police officers stand near food stalls that were flown away by strong winds outside the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 14, 2018. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

The gale-force winds that bedeviled the Winter Olympics on Wednesday resulted in injuries to 16 Games workers and spectators, spokesman Sung baik-you said in a news conference Thursday.

“Sixteen people had slight injuries, 13 were operational staff and three were spectators,” he said. “They suffered light injuries, were treated and then sent home.”

There also was damage throughout Olympic Park and at venues in the form of downed fences, tents and other structures.

Attendees inside Olympic Park, the host to all ice events and outdoor performances at the Winter Games, were asked to move inside as winds shook the tents constructed to hold shops, concession stands and even media work rooms.

High winds have been a constant issue throughout the Games, affecting start times and even delaying some events. Women’s slalom was canceled on Wednesday morning — after initially being rescheduled four times — due to a combination of wind and poor visibility, and postponed until Friday.

Forecasts projecting gusts surpassing 45 mph led to the cancellation of events at the Alpensia Biathlon Center. Scheduled for later on Wednesday, the women’s individual biathlon will be held Thursday. Winds also affected start times in Nordic Combined events.

Conditions were clear and calm on Thursday, and IOC spokesman Mark Adams said there are no concerns as of yet with fitting delayed events into the schedule.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM