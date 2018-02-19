2018 Winter Olympics: U.S. men's hockey team downs Slovakia to earn spot in quarterfinals

Ryan Zapolski #30 amd Noah Welch #5 of the United States celebrate after defeating Team Slovakia in the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Troy Terry’s three assists and Ryan Donato’s two goals helped the U.S. men’s hockey team force their way into the Olympic quarterfinals with a 5-1 win against Slovakia.

The Americans (2-1-1) will play the Czech Republic (3-0) Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. (10:10 p.m. Tuesday ET).

Struggling to score goals in their first three games, the Americans struck for three second-period goals to take charge against a Slovak team they also had defeated in the preliminary round.

Harvard’s Donato gave USA a 1-0 lead, scoring a 1:36 of the period on a play that started with Terry being stopped on a breakaway. James Wisniewski scored on a 5-on-3 power play, and Mark Arcobello netted the third goal of the period after being set up in the slot by Terry.

The three-goal period matched the number of goals that USA had scored in the first three games.

Midway through the third period Garrett Roe added an insurance goal, set up by Brian O’Neill, and Donato scored one more time.

