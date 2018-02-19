Canada, Germany tie for gold in two-man bobsled

Thorsten Margis and Francesco Friedrich of Germany react as they watch the final run by Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada during the Men's 2-Man Bobsleigh on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Canada won the gold medal in two-man bobsled on Monday at the Pyeongchang Olympics. And so did Germany.

For the second time in Olympic two-man bobsled history, two teams will share gold.

Canada and Germany each finished in in 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds across four runs over two days at the Alpensia Sliding Centre.

The Canadian sled driven by Justin Kripps and pushed by Alexander Kopacz will share the gold with the German sled driven by Francesco Friedrich and pushed by Thorsten Margis.

It’s the third time the top two sleds have finished tied in an Olympic two-man race. Canada and Italy shared gold in 1998 — and Italy got the gold over West Germany in 1968, even though both sleds had the same time. The Olympics then utilized a fastest-heat tiebreaker, which gave the Italians the nod.

Latvia got bronze, with Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga finishing 0.05 seconds back in the closest three-sled finish in Olympic history.

