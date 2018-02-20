Czechs stop USA's run in men's hockey at 2018 Winter Olympics

Troy Terry #23 of the United States controls the puck against Martin Erat #91 of the Czech Republic in the first period during the Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The Czech Republic held off the USA in a shootout in men's hockey on Wednesday at Gangneung Hockey Centre at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It was a close contest throughout before the Czechs got the better of the USA in the penalty shot shootout, scoring twice to the USA's zero.

The Czechs will face the winner of Russia (Olympic Athletes from Russia) vs. Norway on Friday.

The gold medal game is Sunday.

