Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un show up at opening ceremony...sort of

Feb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; A Kim Jon-un impersonator and a Donald Trump impersonator, enjoy each other's company after the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. (Photo: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were thrown out of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday night after causing a scene at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

OK, full disclosure, it was a pair of hysterically accurate impersonators who had heads turning everywhere they went, with the Trump lookalike clad in a red "USA" cap and the Kim clone with the tyrannical leader's trademark look.

The unlikely duo -- the real-life versions of whom are at odds politically -- wandered through the lower section of the crowd near the media seating section shortly after the United States team finished its walk in the Parade of Nations.

According to reports, their presence created a major stir, with fans and media members standing to take a look and snapping photographs of "Trump" and "Kim."

Trump did not travel to South Korea as tension on the Korean peninsula mounts amid a standoff over nuclear power, sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place. Kim remained in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, where he oversaw a huge military parade the previous day. According to the BBC, the opening ceremony was not broadcast in North Korea, with state television instead playing its typical range of patriotic songs.

According to National Public Radio's Melissa Block, the impersonators were escorted from the stadium by security staff just behind the media section.

