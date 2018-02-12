Dutch mock Katie Couric's comments about speedskating

Katie Couric poses for a photo at the USA House at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOC)

Katie Couric might want to visit Amsterdam sometime.

The broadcaster is drawing criticism on social media after her unusual reasoning for the Netherlands' success in speedskating over the years. Couric, who co-anchored NBC's coverage of Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, said that the Dutch rely on skating as a form of transportation in their capital city, which sits at sea level.

"As you all know, it has lots of canals that can freeze in the winter," Couric said, "so for as long as those canals have existed, the Dutch have skated on them to get from place to place, to race each other and also to have fun."

On social media, the Dutch answers were unanimous: Yeah, not so much.

Dear @katiecouric, the Dutch do NOT skate to work.

Skating on clogs is too hard, even for us. https://t.co/WkwQ0yQTIf — Gert van Dijk (@Gert_van_Dijk) February 11, 2018

You just can't make this up.



NBC opening ceremony coverage. Katie Couric talks about why The Netherlands is so good at speed skating as The Netherlands enters the stadium.



And this folks is why Americans are less bright about the rest of the world as they spread fake news! pic.twitter.com/7YC5deTl2w — Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018

This is true, this is me skating to work at the cheese factory last friday pic.twitter.com/otHRmDSeys — Thomas Hogeling (@ThomasHogeling) February 11, 2018

Indeed! This is the typical morning commute for the windmill workers in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/Y15HX3gzGx — Steven Ottens (@stvno) February 11, 2018

You just can't make this up.



NBC opening ceremony coverage. Katie Couric talks about why The Netherlands is so good at speed skating as The Netherlands enters the stadium.



And this folks is why Americans are less bright about the rest of the world as they spread fake news! pic.twitter.com/7YC5deTl2w — Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018

Couric's comment was not the only misstep in NBC's opening ceremony coverage. The network apologized over the weekend for analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo's on-air remark that "every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technical and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation." Japan occupied Korea for four decades. NBC later fired Ramo.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM