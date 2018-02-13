Emily Arthur says she's looking 'like shrek' after snowboard halfpipe fall

Blood is seen from the nose and mouth of Emily Arthur of Australia after crashing during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Australian snowboarder Emily Arthur says she is "looking a bit like shrek" but doing okay after suffering a pretty nasty fall during the ladies' halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics.

Arthur fell midway through her third and final run and smacked her head directly onto the halfpipe.

The groans from the crowd could be heard as it all played out. While the 18-year-old was visibly shaken and had blood coming from her nose and mouth, she was able to get up and walk off the course.

Blood is seen from the nose and mouth of Emily Arthur of Australia after crashing during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018, (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

After the competition, Emily Arthur tweeted that she was doing okay and just had "a very swollen nose and face" but was happy none the less.

Thankyou everyone so so much for all you’re kind words!! I’m doing okay! Just a very swollen nose and face, looking a bit like shrek but happy none the less 💛💫😇 pic.twitter.com/4YN0aRkHLs — Emily Arthur (@Emily__Arthur) February 13, 2018

She also explained that despite what Wikipedia might've said at the time, she "didn't actually lose any teeth" during the fall.

Ahahahaha amazing, didn’t actually lose any teeth though guys 😂😂 https://t.co/dGiTDWxutq — Emily Arthur (@Emily__Arthur) February 13, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA