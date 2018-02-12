How old is Shaun White?

Snowboarder Shaun White of the United States attends during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

If you’re like us, you’re wondering how old is Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

It seems like he’s been a American household name for nearly 20 years now. That’s because he has.

Let’s look back at his career to figure it out.

White’s career took off when professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, who is 49 years old now, befriended him 24 years ago. That same year, White landed his first sponsorship with snowboard manufacturer Burton.

In 2000, White turned pro. Three years later, he became the youngest snowboarder to win the US Open. By that time, White had entered the Winter X Games. He won gold medals every year in the X Games from 2002 to 2013. White holds the record for most X Games medals.

White has competed with Team USA in every Winter Olympics since 2006, bringing home gold medals in both the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

We’ve watched the young athlete grow, along with his long hair, over the last 18 years, but just how young is he? White is just 31 years old.

By the way, he shed those signature locks and is rocking a pompadour fade these days. See here:

Don’t worry -- we did the math for you. If White is 31, that means he met a then-25-year-old Hawk at age 7. He became the youngest athlete to win the US Open at age 16. He won an Olympic gold medalist at age 19.

And, according to GoBankingRates.com, the 31-year-old's net worth is estimated to be about $40 million -- just in case you were wondering that also.

White will compete in the halfpipe event Monday night during the Primetime Olympics coverage on 12 News.

