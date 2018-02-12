Olympic Japanese speedskater has positive doping test, report says

Kei Saito of Japan trains during Short Track Speed Skating practice ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The first positive doping test of the Winter Olympics was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito named as the culprit.

Japanese agency Kyodo News revealed that Saito, who is yet to compete at Pyeongchang, had tested positive for an unnamed banned substance and would be excluded from the short-track program.

The Japanese Olympic Committee was planning to host a news conference to announce Saito’s positive test on Tuesday morning, according to the agency.

