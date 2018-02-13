Lindsey Vonn looking for more than just a medal at Winter Olympics

United States alpine skier Lindsey Vonn attends her press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn apparently is looking for more than a gold medal here. She’s also looking for love, according to a tweet she posted on Valentine’s Day.

“So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day....I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single,’’ Vonn, the American ski racing star, wrote Wednesday on her Twitter feed. “Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? #worthashot.’’

Would-be suitors responded with the same speed Vonn shows during her races — which is to say blazing fast.

“God let it be me,” a Dr. Matt Lucas tweeted. “I’ve got feet on the ground in Pyeongchang to hand deliver your valentine in the form of kinesiotape and PRP to heal your ailments ❤️ just say the word.”

Replied Vonn: “That is pretty enticing!!”

Vonn, who once dated Tiger Woods, has been open about her personal life. At her first news conference here, she said travels with her dog Lucy because of the loneliness Vonn has experienced since getting divorced in 2011.

“It’s extremely lonely on the road and since I got divorced,’’ Vonn said. “I had a lot of free time on my hands at night. And being in a hotel room is oftentimes, yeah, it’s just extremely difficult.’’

