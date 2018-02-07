Luger Erin Hamlin chosen as US Olympic flag bearer

Erin Hamlin of the United States looks on after the Women's sprint competition of the Viessmann FIL Luge World Cup at Lake Placid Olympic Center on December 16, 2017 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

Team USA has selected luger Erin Hamlin as its flag bearer for the Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang.

Hamlin, who was selected for the role by her teammates, will carry the flag for Team USA during the ceremony Friday.

She will be the fourth luger to serve as U.S. flag bearer and the first since 2010.

The three-time Olympian, who won bronze in Sochi, was the first American female on the U.S. Luge team to medal. She plans to retire after the PyeongChang games.

“Being named to an Olympic Team is an amazing accomplishment, and making four teams and winning the bronze medal is so much more than I could I have imagined I would accomplish. Now being voted flag bearer is a whole new level,” Hamlin said in a statement.

“Working hard and earning success is one thing, being acknowledged as a great representative and member of Team USA by fellow athletes – many who I have been inspired by – is above and beyond anything I’ve experienced. It is definitely a privilege and honor to be the one to lead the team and will be a very special moment. I can’t wait to share it with them all!”

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA