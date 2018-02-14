Mikaela Shiffrin finally gets Olympic skiing debut

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American standout Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a fast first run of the giant slalom to kick off her Pyeongchang Olympics.
She finished 0.20 seconds behind current leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy.
Shiffrin got wide on a few turns, but other than that was solid through the tight course. She's in good position for the final run later in the afternoon South Korea time.
The 22-year-old finished fifth in the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. She's the defending Olympic slalom champion.
