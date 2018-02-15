Mikaela Shiffrin said she was 'kind of puking' before first slalom run

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts at the finish during the Ladies' Slalom Alpine Skiing at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2018 Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin says she felt sick to her stomach and was "kind of puking" before her first run in the Olympic slalom.

Shiffrin told NBC during a brief interview that "it almost felt like a virus" and "less about nerves."

The 22-year-old American had the fourth-fastest time in the opening run. The second run is later Friday.

Shiffrin is bidding to win her second gold medal in two days at the Pyeongchang Games and third of her career. She won the giant slalom on Thursday.

She is in fourth position after her opening run of the slalom and remains within striking distance to capture a second straight gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 22-year-old American turned in a steady performance and sits 0.48 seconds behind leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland heading into the final run Thursday afternoon. There are seven racers all within a second of Holdener.

She'll compete again at 11:15 p.m. EST/8:15 p.m. PST.

