Nathan Chen wanted nothing to do with his coach after disappointing performance

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:13 AM. EST February 16, 2018

Nathan Chen was disappointed, and he wanted nothing to do with his coach after his performance in the men's short program.

Chen, who had one of the most difficult short programs at the Olympics, fell twice during his routine. He couldn't land the quad Lutz, which his teammate did earlier in the night to make history, and stumbled on his triple toe. 

Chen was in 13th place with a score of 82.27 after his performance and continued to slide. He finished in 17th. Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu finished in first with a record score of 111.68. Chen had to perform right after Hanyu.

Chen didn't try and hide his disappointment after his performance. He's had a tough Olympics so far in PyeongChang. He fell in his debut a week ago during the team event and can't seem to find the magic that helped him qualify.

"Just rough again. Still need some time to think about it. It happens, I guess," Chen told NBC, not knowing what went wrong. "I'll just talk to my team. I'm not really sure what to do."

As Chen walked off the ice, he and his coach sat on the bench. As they waited for their score, Chen kept scooting farther way from his coach, Rafael Arutyunyan. Arutyunyan would slide closer, and Chen kept distancing himself. Chen didn't say a word to his coach. 

It was pretty icy, and it had nothing to do with the rink.

Chen and his coach have been together for seven years. He's a renowned coach in the sport and has worked with Olympians Ashley Wagner, Adam Rippon, Michelle Kwan, Sasha Cohen, Mao Asada and Jeffery Buttle.

