Norway curling team's pants win over the web

Christoffer Svae, Torger Nergard, Thomas Ulsrud and Havard Vad Petersson of Norway compete in the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 held at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 14, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

While many Olympic stories focus on athletic performance, social media is ablaze about something very different regarding one country's curling team.

Christoffer Svae, Torger Nergard, Thomas Ulsrud and Havard Vad Petersson took to the course representing Norway - and the spirit of Valentine's Day. That's right, their pants were completely covered in hearts to honor the holiday - and continue a tradition of eye-catching curling pants.

The Norway men's Olympic curling team is known for making a fashion statement every four years.



Peep this year's uniform by @LoudmouthGolf: https://t.co/7MOgRDIsfJ pic.twitter.com/kjCffv4jVi — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 24, 2018

According to Time Magazine, the team has picked some interesting patterns for their appearances since 2010. Regardless of the outcome of these games, they definitely won the internet.

The Norway men’s curling team getting into the #ValentinesDay spirit by sporting pink trousers with hearts on for this evening’s session #curling #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/5nPjFSWFQn — Pippa Field (@PippaField23) February 14, 2018

My highlight of Valentine’s Day will probably be the Norway men’s curling team pants. pic.twitter.com/aU5YNahvNZ — Kara Rose (@kararose27) February 14, 2018

