Results: Women's hockey - Team USA vs. Finland

The United States women's hockey team has rallied to beat Finland 3-1 to remain perfect when opening an Olympic tournament.

Finland stunned the Americans with 5.8 seconds left in the first. Hovi Venla scored on a wrister from the slot giving the Finns a 1-0 lead.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson tied it up for the Americans. She dug the puck out of the corner and skated in front of the net where goalie Noora Raty stopped Monique Lamoureux-Morando's backhander. The forward scored off the rebound past the Finn goalie's right skate at 8:58 in the second.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:29. Hilary Knight passed to Kendall Coyne, who put a one-timer top shelf from the edge of the right circle.

Dani Cameranesi sealed it with an empty netter with 13 seconds left.

