Right before clinching gold, Chloe Kim was tweeting about her breakfast sandwich

The 17-year-old U.S. snowboarding star discusses her career.

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 10:31 PM. EST February 12, 2018

Just before she stepped out onto her snowboard, Olympic athlete Chloe Kim was hungry. Hangry, in fact. 

Minutes before the 17-year-old would clinch the gold medal in the halfpipe, the American tweeted about her breakfast sandwich.

The day before, she was mid-runs when she wanted ice cream.

 Earlier, she offered up her remedy for fighting nerves -- a churro or two:

It's not the first time her favorite munchies have been the subject of her social media postings. She's also tweeted about pizza, In N Out Burger and Chipotle.

When you're that good, you can probably eat all the churros, ice cream and breakfast sandwiches you want. And tweet about it. 

