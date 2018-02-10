Snowboarder Red Gerard brings home USA's first gold medal of 2018 Olympics

Redmond Gerard of the United States celebrates during the Snowboard Men's Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Once again, the United States claimed its first Winter Olympics medal in men’s snowboard slopestyle.

Red Gerard claimed gold in the final at Phoenix Snow Park on Sunday, earning the Americans their first medal in these Games.

The 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado defeated Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot. He drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was just enough to edge Parrot.

Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago. In Sochi, American Sage Kotsenburg was the surprise winner.

Gerard looks up to Kotsenburg, not for his medal but for his style. The 17-year-old used his stylish rail riding to help get on the podium beating Canadian Max Parrot, the silver medalist. Mark McMorris of Canada took third.

The 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colo. is the youngest American to medal in a snowboard event at the Olympics, according to a tweet from the U.S. Olympic Team.

At 17, Red is now the youngest American to medal in a #snowboard event at the Olympics! 😱 #GoTeamUSA pic.twitter.com/KFZBCUULD6 — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 11, 2018

Gerard will compete in snowboarding's big air event later in the Games.

Contributing: USA Today

