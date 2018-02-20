South Korea wins penalty-filled 3,000 relay in short track

South Korea has won the penalty-filled women's 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Italy took silver and the Netherlands earned bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time.
China and Canada were penalized, moving Italy from bronze to silver.
Canada and Italy's skaters waited anxiously for the referees to sort out the chaos at the end of the race. The Italians celebrated their surprise medal.
In the closing laps, a Korean skater fell and brought down a Canadian skater. Italy also fell late in the 27-lap race.
Korea came into the final ranked first in the world with China ranked second.
The Dutch won the B final in 4 minutes, 3.471 seconds, lowering the mark of 4:04.222 set by Korea in November 2016 at Salt Lake City, Utah.
