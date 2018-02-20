South Korea wins penalty-filled 3,000 relay in short track

Alang Kim of Korea falls during the Ladies Short Track Speed Skating 3000m Relay Final A on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

South Korea has won the penalty-filled women's 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Italy took silver and the Netherlands earned bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time.

China and Canada were penalized, moving Italy from bronze to silver.

WATCH: South Korea wins penalty-filled 3,000m relay final

Canada and Italy's skaters waited anxiously for the referees to sort out the chaos at the end of the race. The Italians celebrated their surprise medal.

In the closing laps, a Korean skater fell and brought down a Canadian skater. Italy also fell late in the 27-lap race.

Korea came into the final ranked first in the world with China ranked second.

The Dutch won the B final in 4 minutes, 3.471 seconds, lowering the mark of 4:04.222 set by Korea in November 2016 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

