This Olympian outdid himself and made the rest of us look bad on Valentine's Day

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Alexa Scimeca Knierim holds up a valentine alongside Chris Knierim of the United States after their routine during the Pair Skating Short Program on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 14, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos, 2018 Getty Images)

The bar was set high for all the men out there this Valentine's Day by one Olympian.

While we're all celebrating our love today, the Olympians celebrated it last night in PyeongChang (They're 14 hours ahead of us on the east coast).

Team USA 's Alexa and Chris Knierim are a married couple competing in the Olympics. They skated on Valentine's Day in the pairs' short program, and it was an elegant performance with several difficult jumps and throws.

The pair was mediocre, but Chris stole a kiss at the end of the performance that made it that much better.

After their performance, Chris wished Alexa a happy Valentine's Day while still on the ice. He also gave her a big teddy bear and a homemade valentine. He also helped them qualify for the final, which is on Wednesday. So overall, it was a strong Valentine's Day for the couple.

"We were soaking it in," Alexa said to NBC's Andrea Joyce. "We knew today was going to be a special day for us. You never know whether or not you'll be back on Olympic ice again. We promised each other that, no matter what, mistakes or not, that we were going to be present every single second and really soak in the moment."

Better step it up guys. Chris is competing for a gold medal in South Korea, and he still managed to give his wife the perfect Valentine's Day.

What have you done?

