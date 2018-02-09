WVEC
Tonga's flag bearer is shirtless again - and it's freezing at the Olympics

35,000 fans will pack into the frigid PyeongChang Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony.

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 7:35 AM. EST February 09, 2018

Remember Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless man who carried the flag of Tonga at the 2016 Olympics opening ceremony?

Well he still doesn't need a shirt for these Winter Olympics, even in frigid conditions at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

Taufatofua turned heads at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio with his shirtless, oiled-up look as the flag bearer for his country. He's back again and this time it was even more impressive as he waved the flag and didn't seem fazed by temperatures that had fallen into the 20s.

Taufatofua will be competing in these Olympics as a cross-country skier, despite living in a tropical nation that has no snow. He competed in taekwondo in Rio.

People on Twitter lost it again.

 

 

 

 

Contributing: Associated Press

