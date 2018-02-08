WVEC
US curler Matt Hamilton looks like Mario and he knows it

Have questions about the sport of curling? Let these Olympic curlers explain the rules. USA TODAY Sports

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 9:09 PM. EST February 08, 2018

This member of Team USA has a cartoon doppelganger. 

Curler Matt Hamilton generated attention on Thursday after a photo comparing him to Nintendo character Mario made its rounds on Twitter.

There's no denying the comparison-- Hamilton's got the 'stache and red hat to prove it. 

Team USA tweeted the photo earlier on Thursday with the caption "Spot the difference." 

Matt and his sister Becca are competing together in curling mixed doubles. The Wisconsin duo fell to Switzerland in the first round of round robin play, but are still in the running. 

