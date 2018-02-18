U.S. hockey player's father diagnosed with norovirus at Winter Olympics

James Wisniewski #21 of the United States celebrates after defeating Slovakia 2-1 during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Jim Wisniewski, 62, the father of U.S. defenseman James Wisniewski, has been diagnosed with norovirus while attending the men’s Olympic hockey tournament.

“He was in the taxi line and started throwing up. They called the ambulance,” James Wisniewski said. “It was pretty bad.”

Wisniewski said his father’s symptoms were worse on Saturday when the USA played Russia. “He’s doing a little better (today),” James said. “Yesterday, he slept all day.”

As a precaution, the younger Wisniewski has been staying away from his father.

“We don’t want it going through the locker room,” James said.

Local organizers reported there have been more than 200 confirmed cases of norovirus at the Olympics.

Players have been first-bumping instead of shaking hands with the hope of preventing further spread.

