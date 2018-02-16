USA men's curling team defeats Denmark in round robin game

John Shuster of the USA competes in the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 4 held at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The US men's curling team defeated Denmark in a round robin game on Friday.

After losing to Sweden earlier in the day, the team bounced back to win 9-5 against Denmark. They have now lost two games and won two in Pyeongchang and are in a four-way tie for second place with Great Britain, Italy and Switzerland. They're behind undefeated Canada (4-0) and Sweden (4-0).

Led by John Shuster, the team includes Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner.

Round robin play for the men continues on Sunday in Korea (Saturday night in the U.S.) with Team USA taking on Japan and Norway.

