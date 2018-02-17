USA's Ledecky congratulates Ledecka over Super G win

Olympic skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky of the United States. (Photos: Ezra Shaw and Richard Heathcote, Getty Images)

American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky had some fun sending social media congratulations to an unlikely Winter Olympic champion who shares a similar last name.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, known more for her snowboarding than her skiing, stunned the world and herself by winning the Women's Super G at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

WATCH: Ledecka's winning run | And her shock of seeing her time

"That's what Ledecka's do!!!" Ledecky, the five-time gold medalist in Olympic swimming, tweeted after Ledecka's win.

"Ester, I think we're related, we need to do a DNA test #CousinsInGold

It may not be a stretch that they are somehow related. Ledecky's paternal grandfather came to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia.

