USA's Ledecky congratulates Ledecka over Super G win

American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky had some fun sending social media congratulations to an unlikely Winter Olympic champion who shares a similar last name.
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, known more for her snowboarding than her skiing, stunned the world and herself by winning the Women's Super G at the PyeongChang Winter Games.
"That's what Ledecka's do!!!" Ledecky, the five-time gold medalist in Olympic swimming, tweeted after Ledecka's win.
"Ester, I think we're related, we need to do a DNA test #CousinsInGold
It may not be a stretch that they are somehow related. Ledecky's paternal grandfather came to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia.
