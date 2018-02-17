WVEC
USA's Ledecky congratulates Ledecka over Super G win

Events at the Winter Games are among the fastest in sports, with athletes reaching 100 mph and races measured all the way down to thousandths of a second.

Travis Pittman , KING 8:44 AM. EST February 17, 2018

American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky had some fun sending social media congratulations to an unlikely Winter Olympic champion who shares a similar last name.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, known more for her snowboarding than her skiing, stunned the world and herself by winning the Women's Super G at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

"That's what Ledecka's do!!!" Ledecky, the five-time gold medalist in Olympic swimming, tweeted after Ledecka's win. 

"Ester, I think we're related, we need to do a DNA test #CousinsInGold

It may not be a stretch that they are somehow related. Ledecky's paternal grandfather came to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia.

