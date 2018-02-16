Viral Tongan flag bearer finishes Olympics cross-country skiing race without falling

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga approaches the finish line during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 15km Free at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua finished the 15-kilometer individual race at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday — and he didn't even hit a tree.

The 34-year-old Taufatofua, best known for participating in the last two Olympic opening ceremonies without a shirt, said he was pleased he didn't fall on the course Friday, particularly in the final 100 meters in front of the grandstand.

Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As he was nearing the finish line, Taufatofua thought to himself, "Please God, not in front of everyone — don't give me my first fall."

Taufatofua finished 114th of 119 competitors. Two racers finished behind him, and three others either did not finish or were disqualified.

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua holds up his national flag after crossing the finish line during the men's 15km cross country freestyle at the Alpensia cross country ski centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2018. (Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Taufatofua competed in taekwondo at Rio and lost in the first round, but gained an adoring international fan base for his Rio entrance wearing traditional Tongan costume.

The experience moved him to pursue another crack at the Olympics and he didn’t want to wait another four years. So, Taufatofua quit his job as a social worker and embarked upon intensive training as a cross-country skier – undeterred by the minor fact that he had never previously seen snow.

Race winner Dario Cologna of Switzerland said Taufatofua represents what the Olympics are all about.

Contributing: USA Today

