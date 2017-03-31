Orioles and Tides beat the rain

(Photo: Elaina Ellis, Norfolk Tides)

When the Orioles stepped off the team bus 2 hours before game time they had to wonder how in the world there would actually be a game. Somehow the Orioles and Tides found a weather window that worked. They managed to get in their exhibition game, much to the delight of over 8,700 fans.

It's the third time in 6 years the Orioles have come to Harbor Park. Hats off the Tides staff for their extraordinary efforts to make the field playable.

J.J. Hardy hit a homer in the third to give the Orioles the lead. Francisco Pena put the Tides out front 2-1 in the six and they still led 3-2 in the ninth. Ryan Flaherty came through for the Orioles with a 2 out hit to tie the game at 3.

After 9 innings they decided to call it a day and a 3-3 tie. 10 minutes later the skies opened up one more time.

