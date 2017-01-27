WVEC
Oscar Smith rallies to beat Granby

The Tigers recovered from an 11 point first quarter deficit to beat the Comets 56-50.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:48 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Granby jumped out to an 11 point first quarter lead on their home floor, but Oscar Smith recovered quickly to win 56-50. 

T.J. Taylor led the way for the Tigers with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

