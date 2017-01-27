Close Oscar Smith rallies to beat Granby The Tigers recovered from an 11 point first quarter deficit to beat the Comets 56-50. Scott Cash, WVEC 11:48 PM. EST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Granby jumped out to an 11 point first quarter lead on their home floor, but Oscar Smith recovered quickly to win 56-50. T.J. Taylor led the way for the Tigers with 23 points and 15 rebounds. (© 2017 WVEC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Beware new "can you hear me" trick Missing mother, children found at NC 'ecovillage' Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse Progress at the Norfolk outlet mall site Driver charged after police chase Famous barbecue joint is recognized Search continues into Friday for Sunny the red panda Actor kills himself on Facebook Live 17-year-old arrested and charged with murder Man shot several times, killed overnight More Stories Two Currituck paramedics save man who jumped from bridge Jan 27, 2017, 2:34 p.m. Stolen car recovered, but memories lost Jan 27, 2017, 11:19 p.m. Sun and clouds this weekend Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs