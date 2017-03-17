WVEC
Parade of Champions: Norcom Greyhounds

Portsmouth celebrated Norcom High School's fourth straight state basketball championship with a parade on Friday.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:37 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

How big a deal is it that Norcom High School won their fourth straight state basketball championship? Big enough that there was a parade for the champions in Portsmouth on Friday.

The Greyhounds became the first school in the Virginia High School League to ever win four in a row.

It's actually better than that. With coach Leon Goolsby leading the way, Norcom has won 6 of the last 8 titles.

