Payback for ODU against Charlotte

There was little drama this time. Earlier this year, ODU lost at Charlotte on a shot near the final buzzer. On Saturday night at the Constant Center, the Monarchs put it all together in the second half to run away with a 72-48 win.

It was the first of three straight home games for the Monarchs. Ahmad Caver and Zoran Talley led the way with 17 points. Brandan Stith added a near double double with 12 points and 9 rebounds.

ODU improved to (16-10, 9-5). Next up, Marshall comes to the Constant Center on Thursday, February 23.

