Perseverance pays for ODU guard

At one point there was a question as to whether Randy Haynes would still be at ODU this year. Not only is he still there, he's been in the starting lineup for every game this season.

Haynes is a senior and average 10.9 points per game. He is second on the team in assists and third in three pointers made.

He transferred into ODU from a junior college and wasn't seeing a whole lot of playing time last season. As head coach Jeff Jones says, "He was discouraged. Flat out, we talked about was this the right place for him."

When asked how hard it was to stick it out, Haynes says, "It was real hard. I had a few talks with the coaches. They helped me out a whole lot showing me the bigger picture instead of the smaller picture."

Haynes says he has come back this season with more drive and more motivation. It has made all the difference as he has been a pleasant surprise to the big picture of ODU basketball.

