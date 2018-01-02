Pete Carroll weighs in on Chancellor's future

(Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports)

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a radio interview Tuesday that defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor will "have a hard time playing football again" after their season-ending neck injuries.

"Cliff and Kam are going to have a hard time playing football again," Carroll said. "The jury's not out on that yet. They're going to decide that themselves. But it's going to be very difficult for those guys to come back and play again. That's just an indication of the kinds of things that we're going to be dealing with (this offseason)."

Chancellor, a Maury High and Virginia Tech alum just finished his 8th NFL season. He is a four-time pro bowler. He is 29 years old. Chancellor's last game was November 9th when he suffered what's only been described as a "stinger" in the neck. He was out with the injury for the remainder of the season.

