WVEC
Close

Phantoms look sharp against Heritage

Phoebus was fairly dominant in their season opening game, a 40-14 win over Heritage.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:38 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Phoebus was fairly dominant in their season opening game, a 40-14 win over Heritage. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories