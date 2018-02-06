Phoebus beats Hampton for district title

Phoebus used a strong second half to beat Hampton 53-50 on Tuesday night and clinched the Peninsula District regular season title along the way.

Zaiyen Chapman had 5 three pointers for the Crabbers and helped Hampton to an eight point first quarter lead. Chapman finished with 20 points.

Antwan Miles gave the Phantoms a 34-31 lead at the end of the third quarter when he hit a buzzer beater from just inside of halfcourt. Miles finished with a game high 21 points.

Quishon Harris grabbed back the lead for Hampton with just over 2 minutes to go with a driving layup.

However, Miles hit another jumper to give Phoebus the lead for good and they went on to their first district title in 7 years.

