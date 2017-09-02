Pirates blanked by Bobcats

ATHENS, Ohio — Nathan Rourke ran for three touchdowns to lead Ohio to a 59-0 victory over Hampton on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Ohio racked up 420 yards of offense with eight touchdowns and 22 first downs.

The running outweighed the passing, as the Bobcats totaled seven rushing touchdowns and 248 rushing yards, the most since 2002 against Kent State when Ohio scored six rushing touchdowns. With the return of running back A.J. Ouellette and a strong offensive line, the scoring was expected, but the bigger surprise was the defensive dominance.

Hampton only mustered 108 yards while being shutout. Tougher competition sits on the horizon for the Bobcats, but with 10 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, the defense dominated Saturday's contest. Quinton Maxwell was 7 for 9 with 100 yards, while throwing a touchdown the touchdown to White. A.J. Ouellette led all rushers with 63 yards on 12 carries.

Ohio put the game out of reach when it scored 26 points in the quarter. Rourke scored one of his three touchdowns on a 13-yard run, Julian Ross picked up his second rushing touchdown of the night and Dorian Brown rushed from 10-yards out. Ohio led 20-0 at halftime.

The Bobcats jumped on top early, on their second drive of the game Maxwell found an open White near the sideline, as the running back scampered into the end zone for a 16-yard pass and the first score of the season.

