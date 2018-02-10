Pirates cruise past Spartans to win Battle Of The Bay

(Photo by Sam Wasson) (Photo: Sam Wasson, Sam Wasson Photography)

HAMPTON, Va. – Sophomore Jermaine Marrow scored 27 points and became the 29th Pirate to break 1,000 career points in school history as Hampton cruised to an 82-52 win over Norfolk State Saturday night. The win was the largest margin in Hampton’s NCAA Division I history and the second largest margin ever in the series that dates back to 1958-59.

Hampton used a 14-1 run in the first half kick started by 3-pointer from Malique Trent-Street and Marrow to take a 25-9 lead with 7:13 left in the opening half. The bucket at 7:13, a layup by Marrow, gave him his 1,000 career points in only 56 games. The Pirates pushed the lead to 31-13 with 3:57 left on a 3-ball from Trent-Street and took a 35-20 lead into halftime.

The second half saw Hampton score the first seven points to take a 42-20 lead on a Trevond Barnes jumper with 17:44 left. Hampton’s largest lead of the night was at 32 points on an Akim Mitchell tip-in in the final 10 seconds.

The Pirates hit over 50% from the field for the fourth straight game ending 34-of-65 (52.3%). In the second half they were 19-of-32 (59.4%) and held a commanding 47-32 advantage on the boards for the night.

To go along with his 27 points, Marrow added six rebounds and six assists. Joining him in double figures was Barnes with 15, six rebounds and three blocked shots, Kalin Fisher with 13 and four assists and Trent-Street with 11, six assists and five boards.

