Pirates fall on the road to Morgan State

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Hampton University men’s basketball team ended its three-game road swing on Saturday afternoon with a 77-70 loss to Morgan State in the Hill Field House, despite four players scoring in double figures. The Pirates fell to 12-15 overall and 9-5 in MEAC play with two regular-season games left.

Kalin Fisher led the Pirates with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting, while also dishing out three assists. Jermaine Marrow, who also had three assists, added 13 points, while Akim Mitchell chipped in 12 points and Lysander Bracey 10. Fisher, Mitchell and Bracey each had a team-high four rebounds.

The Pirates shot 36.8 percent (21-for-57) from the floor and hit five of their 18 3-pointers (27.8 percent). But Hampton struggled at the free throw line, converting just 23 of 34 shots from the charity stripe (67.6 percent). After Trevond Barnes tied the game at 5-5 in the early moments, Morgan State answered with a 9-2 run to take a 14-7 lead after Tiwian Kendley converted a 3-point play at the 14:54 mark. Hampton then scored the next eight points, taking a 15-14 lead at the 11:15 mark after a Marrow 3-point play. But the Bears responded, going on a 16-6 run to take a 30-21 lead with 3:00 left in the half after a Kendley layup. Morgan State led 33-25 at the half. Marrow led the Pirates with nine points at the break.

The Bears kept the momentum in the early moments of the second half, opening the frame with a 16-8 spurt to go up 49-33 after Antonio Gillespie hit a three with 13:37 left in the game. Martez Cameron added two free throws at the 11:43 mark to put the Bears up 55-37, their largest lead of the game. Hampton then scored 26 of the next 39 points, cutting the lead to 68-63 after a Charles Wilson-Fisher layup with 2:43 to play. But that was as close as the Pirates would get.

Morgan State (13-14, 10-4 MEAC) shot 36.1 percent (22-for-61) from the floor and was 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) from 3-point range. The Bears were 28-for-34 (82.4 percent) from the free throw line and held a 47-35 rebounding edge. Kendley led the Bears with 24 points.

(© 2017 WVEC)