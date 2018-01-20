Pirates fall short to Tigers

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- In a game of second-half runs, host Savannah State went 3-of-4 in the last 11 seconds from the foul line to take a 103-101 win over Hampton on Saturday night at Tiger Arena. After a first half that saw the host Tigers take a 49-48 lead, Hampton opened the second half on a 17-3 run as a three-point play from Malique Trent-Street gave Hampton its largest lead at 65-52 with 16:58 left.

Hampton held the lead throughout most of the first ten minutes of the second half. Consecutive buckets by Jermaine Marrow kept Hampton ahead 75-67 with 10:44 left before the Tigers roared back into contention. A 26-8 run over the next 6:04 gave the hosts a 93-83 lead on free throws by Khalen Pinkett with 4:40 left.

The Pirates erased the deficit on the heels of a 16-5 run over the next 3:50 as a Marrow layup with 50 seconds left put Hampton back up 99-98. Two Zach Sellers free throws put SSU up 102-99 with 11 seconds, Trent-Street responded with a pair of his own with seven seconds for a 102-101 deficit. Javaris Jenkins was fouled on a layup and went 1-of-2 with 5.8 seconds.

Hampton inbounded the ball, but the pass was picked off at mid court and Savannah State was able to dribble out the ball game. The Pirates hit 40-of-76 from the floor (52.6%) but hurt themselves going 13-of-21 from the foul line (61.9%). Hampton outrebounded Savannah State 46-40 marking the first time they outrebounded an opponent since the win over Appalachian State on December 20.

Marrow wound up the leading scorer for Hampton with 29 points, while Trent-Street added a season-high 28, with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Charles Wilson-Fisher added 15 points and nine boards, while Lysander Bracey scored 13 hitting three big 3-pointers.

