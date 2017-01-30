Pirates halt 3 game slide; win over Eagles

HAMPTON, Va. – Jermaine Marrow led three players in double figures Monday night as the Hampton University men’s basketball team got back into the win column with a 77-65 victory over Coppin State at the HU Convocation Center. The Pirates improved to 7-13 overall and 4-3 in MEAC play. Marrow dropped 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting, while also hitting two 3-pointers and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a team- and career-high eight rebounds. Lawrence Cooks scored 17 points off the bench, while Kalin Fisher added 14.

The Pirates shot 42.4 percent (28-for-66) from the floor, despite shooting just over 36 percent in the first half. Hampton also went 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from the free throw line and made 14 of its 15 free throws. Hampton also held a 42-33 edge in rebounding. Coppin State held an early 11-4 lead, before the Pirates scored the next 13 points to take a 17-11 lead on a tip-in from Branden Aughburns with 8:31 left in the half. The Eagles then scored the next seven points to take an 18-17 lead on two Chas Brown free throws at the 5:55 mark.

But the Pirates answered that run with a 9-0 spurt of their own, going up 26-18 on a Trevond Barnes three at the 4:46 mark. Hampton led 30-25 at the half; Cooks had 12 points at the break. Keith Shivers cut Hampton’s lead to 32-29 with 18:57 left to play, before the Pirates scored the next seven points to take a 39-29 lead following an Akim Mitchell layup at the 16:51 mark. Both teams were hotter in the second half, and Terry Harris cut the lead to 43-40 with 14:39 left with a layup.

But the Pirates stretched it out again, using a 14-5 spurt to open up a 57-45 lead with 8:40 to play after Cooks sank a fastbreak layup. From there, the Eagles chipped away at the lead until a Brown free throw at the 3:18 mark made it a 64-60 game.

The two teams began exchanging free throws, and Dejaun Clayton hit a pair with 1:51 remaining to cut the lead to 67-63. But a Charles Wilson-Fisher dunk 11 seconds later sealed the deal, and the Pirates ended the game on a 10-2 run. Barnes and Fisher each had dunks in the closing seconds. Coppin State (5-18, 4-4 MEAC) shot 40.0 percent (24-for-60) from the floor and made six of 19 threes. The Eagles turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 20 Hampton points. Clayton led Coppin State with 20 points.

